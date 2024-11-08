MEDIA ADVISORY: After Contentious 2024 Election, National Nonprofit Urges Colleges To Bolster Civic Engagement On Campus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complete College America's new playbook offers strategies for preparing students for civic and participation after divisive election

WHAT: National higher education nonprofit Complete College America (CCA) will release a new white paper, "Complete College, America: Harnessing the Power of Higher Education to Renew American Democracy." The publication calls on U.S. colleges and universities to prioritize civic and democratic engagement amid growing polarization, offering actionable steps to prepare students for active participation in democracy.

WHY: In light of declining public trust and recent election-related polarization, Complete College America's new publication provides a framework for higher education institutions to reinforce participation in the civic and democratic process democratic through curriculum, programming, and community engagement. The report highlights the role of higher education in preparing informed citizens equipped with skills in bridge-building, problem-solving, and ethical reasoning to contribute to a healthy democracy.

WHEN: The white paper will be released at 12:01 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2024, and will be available at CompleteCollege.org/CompleteCollegeAmerica-RenewDemocracy .

WHO: Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, President of Complete College America, and Charles Ansell, Vice President for Research, Policy, and Advocacy, will be available for media interviews to discuss the publication and how colleges can restore public trust in higher education and strengthen the civic and democratic process on campus.

Key Findings:



Emphasizes the role of colleges in fostering an environment for civil discourse and debate.

Outlines steps for integrating civic learning across curricula and co-curricular activities. Draws from insights provided by the Civic Learning and Democratic Engagement Coalition, including leaders from national higher education organizations.

