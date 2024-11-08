Monthly Information Related To Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital – October 31, 2024
Date
11/8/2024 12:16:00 PM
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Listing market: Euronext Paris (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM)
Website :
| Date
| Total of shares composing the share capital
| Total of brut (1) voting rights
|
Total of net ( 2) voting rights
| December 31, 2023
| 6 075 105
| 6 226 982
| 6 226 733
| January 31, 2024
| 6 075 105
| 6 227 002
| 6 226 753
| February 29, 2024
| 6 075 105
| 6 226 951
| 6 226 702
| March 29, 2024
| 6 075 105
| 6 226 938
| 6 226 689
| April 30, 2024
| 6 075 105
| 6 226 932
| 6 226 683
| May 31, 2024
| 6 075 105
| 6 226 989
| 6 226 740
| July 1, 2024
| 9 980 668
| 10 132 597
| 10 132 348
| October 8, 2024
| 10 013 719
| 10 165 848
| 10 165 599
| October 31, 2024
| 10 013 719
| 10 165 846
| 10 165 597
(1) Gross voting rights number (or (( theoretical )) voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
