Result Of General Meeting


11/8/2024 12:16:00 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
GM RESULTS STATEMENT
08 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

resolution Votes For
(including discretion) 		% Votes Against % Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 – Approval of the Scheme 4,650,733 96 173,191 6 6,912
Resolution 2 – Amendment of Articles of Association 4,650,733 96 173,191 6 6,912
Resolution 3 – Redesignation of Management Shares to Deferred Shares 4,622,219 96 201,705 8 6,912

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


