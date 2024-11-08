Data Foundation Congratulates President-Elect Trump And New Congress, Looks Forward To Advancing Data For Public Good

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation , a national, nonpartisan nonprofit focused on advancing open data and evidence-informed public policy, congratulates President-elect Donald and newly-elected members of on their election victories. As the nation prepares for this transition in leadership, we remain focused on our mission of strengthening data infrastructure and promoting informed policymaking through radical collaboration across sectors."The Data Foundation looks forward to continuing our work advancing data transparency and evidence-informed policymaking with the incoming administration and the 119th Congress," said Nick Hart , President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "The previous Trump administration demonstrated a commitment to modernizing how the government uses data, including President-elect Trump's previous support for the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act and the Federal Data Strategy. The Data Foundation remains committed to fostering radical collaboration – one of our core values – across government, industry, and civil society to strengthen the nation's data infrastructure and promote evidence-informed decision-making."The Data Foundation and its Data Coalition community will continue their nonpartisan mission of championing the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy through research, educational activities, and advocacy programs. Our focus remains on bringing together diverse stakeholders to advance practical policies for creating and using accessible, trustworthy data.###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495) is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2024, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit .

