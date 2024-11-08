Jayman BUILT Sweeps Alberta’S Top Industry Awards In Unprecedented Winning Streak

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nation-wide recognition during the 2024 BILD Alberta Awards showcases Jayman's excellence in home design, innovation and customer experience

CALGARY, Alberta and EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayman BUILT (Jayman), one of Alberta's largest homebuilders, is thrilled to share that they have achieved an unprecedented sweep at the top awards in on a national and provincial level this year. Most recently, receiving the coveted Pinnacle Award for both Single Family and Multi-Family categories at the 2024 BILD Alberta Awards . These prestigious awards celebrate outstanding achievements in new home design, community development, safety leadership and customer service across Alberta's residential building industry. At this year's ceremony, Jayman was honoured to receive awards across multiple categories for new home design in Edmonton and Calgary for both single-family and multi-family.

“We are incredibly proud to have been recognized at the 2024 BILD Alberta Awards with the Pinnacle Award for both Single Family and Multi-Family categories,” said Jay Westman, Chairman & CEO of Jayman.“We have a saying at Jayman: 'Done is Done.' This approach defines our culture with a commitment to excellence through teamwork, urgency and a strong sense of camaraderie.”

This honour caps off a landmark year in which Jayman was honoured to receive the top awards across Alberta and Canada. This accomplishment showcases Jayman's commitment to excellence, with top awards in Alberta's largest markets as well as on the national stage:



Design Excellence – Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) National

Builder of the Year, Single Family Large Volume – BILD Calgary Region Builder of the Year, Single Family Large Volume – BILD Edmonton Metro



Adding to its record-breaking year, Jayman was also recognized with the Best Customer Experience, Single Family Calgary, Large Volume award from the Mark of Excellence (H.O.M.E.) Awards, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering superior customer service.

“Being honoured with these significant awards in Calgary and Edmonton, and on a national scale, is a true testament to our team's dedication and refined processes that allow us to continually deliver exceptional quality,” added Westman.“These achievements reflect our dedication to innovative design, sustainable building practices and our commitment to our homeowners.”

In additional to these accolades, Jayman's award-winning home model designs won across various categories at this year's Alberta BILD Awards, including:



Multi-Family Under 650 sq. ft. – Calgary Les Jardins – A Suite Showhome

Multi-Family 950 – 1,200 sq. ft. – Edmonton Sawyer Villa Bungalow Showhome in Southfork



Multi-Family 1,400 – 1,600 Sq Ft – Calgary Erica 18 Townhome Showhome in Seton

Single Family 2,200 - 2,400 sq. ft. – Calgary Jake 26 Showhome in Seton Single Family 2,400 – 2,600 sq. ft. – Calgary Bentley 24 Showhome in Legacy



With a legacy of pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, Jayman remains focused on creating vibrant, livable communities throughout Alberta.

For more information about Jayman homes, visit .

About Jayman BUILT

For over 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 30,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

...