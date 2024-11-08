(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimensional Metrology Sector, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analytics examines the key trends in the global dimensional metrology (DM) and identifies the factors that drive and restrain market growth.

With 2023 as the base year, this in-depth analysis covers dimensional metrology products, such as coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), vision measuring machines (VMM), form measuring machines (FMM), measurement gages (MG), and caliper and micrometers (C&M), for the forecast period (2024 to 2028).

A regional perspective of demand patterns in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World, in addition to forecasts by end-use industry for every product segment and an analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares, is provided.

The report sheds light on the adoption of in-line and at-line metrology systems and concludes with growth opportunities emerging from this space that market players and stakeholders could leverage.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Industrial Metaverse

In-line Metrology Systems

Industry 5.0

Digital Thread

Nanometrology Additive Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Dimensional Metrology Market



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation Distribution Channels

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Dimensional Metrology Market



Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Stationary CMMs

Portable CMMs and ODS

VMM and FMM MG and C&M

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Dimensional Metrology Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Macroeconomic Factors and Global GDP Growth

Macroeconomic Factors and Inflation and Interest Rates

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Product



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe



Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share

In-line Metrology Market



Evolution of Quality, the Biggest Driver of In-line Metrology

Quality 4.0 to Drive the Future of Dimensional Metrology

In-line vs At-line vs Offline Market Size Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Subproduct



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Forecast Analysis

Trends by End-use Industry

Regional Trends Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Optical Digitizers & Scanners (ODS)



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Subproduct



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Forecast Analysis

Trends by End-use Industry

Regional Trends Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Vision Measuring Machines (VMM)



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Subproduct



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Forecast Analysis

Trends by End-use Industry

Regional Trends Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Form Measuring Machines (FMM)



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Subproduct



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Forecast Analysis

Trends by End-use Industry

Regional Trends Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Measurement Gages (MG)



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Subproduct



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Forecast Analysis

Trends by End-use Industry

Regional Trends Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Calipers & Micrometers (C&M)



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Subproduct



Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry



Revenue Forecast by Region



Revenue Forecast by Country, Americas



Revenue Forecast by Country, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country, APAC

Forecast Analysis

End-use Industry Trends

Regional Trends Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Industrial Metaverse

Growth Opportunity 2: In-line Metrology Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Industry 5.0

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Thread

Growth Opportunity 5: Nanometrology Growth Opportunity 6: Additive Manufacturing

Best Practices Recognition in Dimensional Metrology Market

