Four Trustees Elected, Four Trustees Appointed To Internet2 Board Of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the election of four trustees and the appointment of four trustees to the Internet2 Board. The Internet2 Board provides strategic direction, leadership, and oversight for Internet2, and it includes four standing committees as well as special committees.

Clockwise from top left: Santa Ono, Tripti Sinha, Deborah Dent, Melissa Loble, Ewa Deelman, Derek Masseth, Mary Lou D. Ortiz, and Satish K. Tripathi

The Internet2 Board held its annual election this fall, resulting in the election of two new trustees: Santa Ono, president of the University of Michigan, and Tripti Sinha, assistant vice president and chief technology officer at the University of Maryland and executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Crossroads (MAX). Additionally, the board re-elected two trustees: Deborah Dent, chief information officer at Jackson State University, and Melissa Loble, chief academic officer at Instructure.

Ono, Sinha, Dent, and Loble will each serve three-year terms beginning on November 1, 2024.

Additionally, three new trustees were appointed to the Internet2 Board in July. Newly appointed trustees include Ewa Deelman, research professor of computer science and principal scientist at the University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute, Derek Masseth, executive director of the Sun Corridor Network, and Mary Lou D. Ortiz, chief financial officer and vice chancellor at the University of California, Irvine.

Deelman is filling a vacant seat on the Internet2 Board for a term from July 30, 2024, to October 31, 2026. Masseth's term began on November 1, 2024, and ends on October 31, 2027. Ortiz is filling a vacant seat on the board for a term from July 30, 2024, to October 31, 2025.

Further, at Internet2's fall board meeting, Satish K. Tripathi, president of the University at Buffalo and former Internet2 Board chair, was appointed to a president/chancellor representative seat for a term from November 7, 2024, to November 13, 2025.

Outgoing trustees are Neeli Bendapudi, president of Pennsylvania State University, Rebecca Cunningham, president of the University of Minnesota, Louis Fox, president and chief executive officer of CENIC, David Lassner, president of the University of Hawaii, and Marla Meehl, manager of network engineering and telecommunications services at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and manager of the Front Range GigaPoP (FRGP).



On behalf of the Internet2 community, the Board of Trustees would like to recognize the contributions of outgoing trustees for their dedication and service to the mission and principles of Internet2.

Learn more about the Internet2 Board of Trustees .

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 336 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 64 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit .

