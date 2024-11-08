From Castrocaro To New York, With A Stop In Washington

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lucia Magnani Spreads the Long Life Formula Method and Secrets of Longevity Across the Globe.

MILANO, ITALY, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucia Magnani , founder and CEO of Long Life Formula , took center stage in Washington and New York at prestigious events to promote her scientific approach to a healthier, longer life. The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) celebrated its 49th anniversary with a gala held on October 26 in Washington, honoring the contributions of Italian-Americans to the United States. Among the esteemed guests was Lucia Magnani, founder and CEO of the Long Life Formula.

The evening featured numerous notable attendees, including the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell; Italy's Ambassador to the United States, Mariangela Zappia; the President of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca; and New York's 56th Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

In honor of this prestigious gala, a special edition of Nero Lifestyle, published by Blastness, a luxury tourism and exclusivity-focused publication, was printed and distributed. The cover of this special issue featured Lucia Magnani, with an in-depth interview in which she discusses the Long Life Formula® Method. "It's an honor that Blastness dedicated this special issue to my Long Life Formula® project," commented Lucia Magnani.

On October 28 in New York, the Angel Ball Charity, one of the U.S.'s most prominent fundraising events, took place. For the past eight years, Dr. Magnani has been a valued guest at this prestigious event, and the Long Life Formula® program remains one of the most sought-after prizes at the auction, which raises over $3 million each year in support of cancer research. Through her participation in high-profile international events, Lucia Magnani continues to promote the unique charm of Castrocaro Terme and Terra del Sole and further the mission of the Long Life Formula Method and the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic, advocating for a lifestyle centered on health and longevity.

Lucia Magnani

Lucia Magnani Health Clinic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.