Edgar, Dunn & Company's Advanced Payments & Fintech Report 2025

The 17th edition of EDC's Advanced Payments and Fintech Report offers insights into the latest trends shaping the payments landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco, USA – 08/11/2024 - Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC), the leading global payments and fintech consulting firm, has released its much-anticipated 2025 Advanced Payments & Fintech Report, offering in-depth insights into 14 critical topics that are redefining the future of payments and fintech landscape.

" 2024 has been a pivotal year. The ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked new economic dynamics, paving the way for innovation across sectors," said Tue To, Head of Fintech at EDC. " Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions and climate-related disruptions have added layers of complexity and uncertainty to global markets.” In this environment, strategic foresight is essential for staying ahead.

The report explores transformative trends, including the rise of generative AI, the increasing focus on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and the growing impact of Open Banking and mobile wallets. While these advancements open new doors, EDC's analysis also addresses the challenges of regulatory barriers, infrastructure limitations, and shifting consumer preferences that companies must consider to succeed in this evolving landscape.

“Our 2025 Advanced Payments & Fintech Report is designed as a vital resource, delivering actionable insights to help companies tackle challenges and seize opportunities” said Samee Zafar, CEO of EDC.“The key to success will be in advancing the technologies and trends highlighted in this report responsibly - prioritizing trust, accessibility, and regulatory alignment.”

The EDC Advanced Payments & Fintech Report 2025 is available for download on the EDC website . For more information , please contact Tue To at ...

