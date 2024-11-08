Evome Medical Technologies Announces Results From Its Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHIRLEY, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies (the“ Company ” or“ Evome ”) (TSXV: EVMT) today announced ‎the results from its annual general and special meeting of held on November 8, 2024 (the ‎‎“ Meeting ”) in Shirley, New York. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was ‎‎‎18,991,213‎, representing 31.2% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company.‎

All matters placed before shareholders were approved including the approval of an amended and restated 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the“ A&R 2023 Equity Incentive Plan ”). The A&R 2023 Equity Incentive Plan replaces the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan which became effective and was approved by shareholders on August 11, 2023, reserving. The only difference between the A&R 2023 Equity Incentive Plan and the 2023 ‎Equity Incentive Plan is the increase of the maximum number of common ‎shares that may be available and reserved for ‎issuance pursuant to awards, at any time, which has been increased from 11,284,618 common shares to 11,961,275. The A&R 2023 Equity Incentive Plan is described in detail in the management information circular ‎dated October 4, 2024 filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on October 18, 2024, and a copy has been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.‎

About Evome

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EVMT) specializes in human performance and rehabilitative solutions achieved through strategic acquisitions and leveraging the intellectual properties of specialized companies under its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Evome's goal is to create a large, broad-based medical device company with global reach. For more information visit .

Biodex® is a leader in innovative rehabilitation solutions, recognized for its advanced product line serving orthopedic, sports medicine and neurorehabilitation needs. Renowned for its precision and durability, Biodex® offers advanced equipment such as balance and mobility systems, isokinetic testing devices and comprehensive upper extremity rehabilitation tools. With a presence in over 70 countries and partnerships with 52 distributors, Biodex® continues to drive advancements in patient care through a strong commitment to research, education and technology integration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this ‎release.‎

There can be no assurance that any acquisitions will be completed or the sale price or timing of any acquisition. Completion of any transaction will be ‎subject to, amongst other things, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and applicable ‎director, shareholder and regulatory approvals.‎