Result Of AGM


11/8/2024 11:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
GM RESULTS STATEMENT
08 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

resolution Votes For
(including discretion) 		% Votes Against % Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities 13,666,309 96 551,492 4 58,860
Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc 13,787,794 97 453,376 3 35,491
Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement 12,076,146 88 1,571,894 12 628,621
Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares 13,065,529 94 853,445 6 357,687
Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares 13,759,212 97 361,805 3 155,644

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

