Wimi Researches Reinforcement Learning-Based Blockchain Federated Learning Framework To Optimize Model Aggregation Strategy And Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi ) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") provider, today announced the initiation of exploring the integration of Reinforcement (RL) into the federated learning framework. RL, as a significant branch of machine learning, has become a crucial tool for optimizing the federated learning process due to its decision-making capabilities in complex environments.

Reinforcement Learning is a machine learning approach that enables an intelligent agent to learn optimal strategies through interactions with the environment. In a blockchain-based federated learning framework utilizing reinforcement learning, the reinforcement learning algorithm can dynamically adjust the timing of model aggregation, selection of data participants, and transaction costs. This achieves a balance between information timeliness and data bias, as well as intelligent control over transaction costs, ultimately optimizing the overall learning performance.

In federated learning, there can be significant differences in the datasets of different participants, known as the data bias problem. Additionally, model updates need to be aggregated at the appropriate timing to avoid outdated information affecting overall learning performance. The reinforcement learning algorithm can simulate interactions with the environment to learn when to upload model updates and how to select the most effective models for aggregation under different data distributions. This helps find the optimal balance between information timeliness and data bias. The cost of blockchain transactions, including the consumption of computational resources and network bandwidth, is another important consideration in federated learning. Reinforcement learning can intelligently predict network conditions, resource availability, and transaction priorities to dynamically adjust the frequency and scale of model aggregation. This ensures learning effectiveness while minimizing overall transaction costs. By applying reinforcement learning algorithms to optimize model aggregation strategies, not only does it significantly improve federated learning efficiency and model accuracy, but it also effectively reduces transaction costs.

With the continuous advancement of technology, blockchain-based federated learning frameworks based on reinforcement learning will play a crucial role in various fields such as healthcare, financial services, and the Internet of Things (IoT), promoting the security, efficiency, and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence technology. For example, in the healthcare industry, this framework can facilitate data sharing among hospitals, research institutions, and patients, accelerating the development of disease diagnosis and treatment plans while strictly protecting individual privacy. In the financial services industry, it can assist banks and financial institutions in building more secure and efficient credit assessment and risk management models. In the field of IoT, it enables intelligent collaboration among devices, enhancing the overall network's responsiveness and intelligence level.

WiMi's research on the blockchain-based federated learning framework using reinforcement learning represents a significant innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and reinforcement learning. It provides innovative approaches to address the trust, security, and efficiency issues faced by traditional federated learning. In the future, with further theoretical research and practical applications, the technological potential of blockchain-based federated learning using reinforcement learning will be more fully explored and widely applied in various industry sectors.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WiMi ) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED