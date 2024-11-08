Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 34 Cents Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents

per share. The dividend is payable on

Nov. 29, 2024, to of record as of

Nov. 19, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 410 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies. In addition, 2024 will mark the company's eleventh consecutive year of annual dividend growth.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

, a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

