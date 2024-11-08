Alt.Ai Partners With AI Singapore To Grow Asia-Led Generative AI Field

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce a partnership with Singapore's national AI programme, AI Singapore .Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the technological development of the field of generative AI in Singapore and across Asia. This includes exploring ways to enhance alt's AI technology, including altBRAIN and CLONEdev by incorporating AI Singapore's SEA-LION (Southeast Asian Languages In One Network) models and datasets, as well as planning for joint development with AI Singapore.The partnership will strengthen and improve alt's AI services in Asia, particularly in Japan and Singapore, with a view to providing large language models (LLMs) through our API platform, alt developer.In addition, alt has the development capabilities of LLMs that have achieved the highest accuracy and inference speed in the complex language of Japanese, with LHTM-OPT*1 released in October 2023 and LHTM-OPT2*2 released on 29 October 2024. Utilizing this technological capability, alt will actively contribute with SEA-LION, with the goal of developing LLMs for the relatively complex languages ​​of Southeast Asia and the rapidly growing emerging countries.*1 alt Inc. announces LHTM-OPT, a lightweight, high accuracy large language modelThe model achieved the highest score in the Rakuda benchmark for Japanese LLMs, making it the most accurate commercial private LLM in Japan*2 alt's LHTM-OPT2 achieves world's highest accuracy and inference speed as a lightweight LLM with Japanese RAG (Retrieval-augmented generation)Creating new use cases for Japanese AI with a lightweight language model and the language's best inference capabilitiesAI Singapore plays a pivotal role in promoting and spreading AI as part of its national policy. By collaborating with alt on foundational and applied research and product development, both parties will contribute to the development and growth of the AI ​​market, particularly in Asia.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: ...

