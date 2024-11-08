(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces a Versatile 10,000 BTU Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has launched the 10,000 BTU Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner (OAC 4000), a multi-functional unit engineered to deliver cooling, heating, and air circulation for various indoor and outdoor settings. With a 10,000 BTU cooling capacity that covers up to 450 square feet and a 6,200 BTU heating capacity suitable for spaces up to 300 square feet, the new 3-in-1 model combines efficient temperature control with easy operation and durability.

For user convenience, the unit offers both a remote control and an intuitive control panel. A built-in timer allows users to pre-set operation durations, while adjustable fan speeds enable personalized airflow. Its compact size of 22 2/5 x 18 7/8 x 11 inches makes it suitable for a variety of locations, whether as an indoor cooling unit for small homes or as an outdoor cooler for patios and gardens.

The unit's robust construction is designed to withstand environmental wear and tear, featuring all-metal housing with an anti-rust and anti-corrosion coating. Rated IP24 waterproof, it ensures reliable performance even in wet conditions, making it a suitable choice for year-round outdoor use. Its mobility is enhanced with universal casters, allowing it to be easily moved and securely positioned with built-in brakes, and a handle for added convenience.

A 15-foot hot air exhaust kit enhances indoor cooling by effectively venting warm air, while the 360-degree rotating hoses offer flexible airflow adjustments. The dual outlet design provides further versatility, enabling users to direct airflow to multiple zones within the same area. With a 55dB noise level, the air conditioner maintains a quiet operation suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.

Safety features include compressor overload protection to prevent burnout, a power-off function to prevent overheating after 12 hours of use, and a power-off memory that resumes previous settings after a power failure. A washable air filter ensures consistent air quality by capturing dust and debris, and the unit requires no installation, making it a straightforward solution for spot cooling or heating. An included protective cover adds further durability for prolonged use in varied environments.

The Equator 10,000 BTU Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty, providing added assurance for users.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in energy-efficient, high-performance home solutions. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Equator continues to deliver products that enhance everyday living across diverse applications. For more information, visit

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.