Two Peoria Public Library Branches Renew Certified Autism Centertm Status, Continuing Their Dedication To Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First certified in 2022, the branches' CAC designation reflects their commitment to accessibility and welcoming all readers to the libraries.

- Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly recertifies the Peoria Public Library Main Branch and Sunrise Branch as Certified Autism CentersTM (CAC). This designation is awarded to organizations whose staff complete autism-specific training and certification to equip them with the best practices and resources to assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. Originally certified in 2022, the branches' CAC designation is a testament to their ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility and ensuring that every reader is welcome in the libraries.

“The City of Peoria strives to be an inclusive community where everyone is welcome,” said Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat.“This renewal is a giant step in accomplishing that goal, and I want to thank library staff who went through many hours of training to learn the educational, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of individuals with autism necessary to attain this certification.”

“We are excited to renew the Certified Autism CenterTM designations for Peoria Public Library's Main Branch and Sunrise Branch, highlighting their dedication to support every person that visits the library, creating a welcoming environment for all,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This training not only prepares library staff to best assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, but it also creates an accessible environment for every reader to have the best experience possible.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel and CertifiedAutismCenter, free online resources for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites have met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



###

About Peoria Public Library

Both Peoria Public Libraries offer an array of services and programs for all members of the community. In addition to print and media collections, Peoria's libraries offer Explore-To-Go kits, seed libraries, Wi-Fi hot spots, and Culture Passes. The libraries also offer a variety of programs for individuals of all ages such as story times, reading programs, book clubs, tech classes and several special events for the whole family. Visit your local Peoria Public Library today!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.