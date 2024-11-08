Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking In 2025 Best Law Firms For New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading New York personal injury law firm, has been named to the prestigious 2025 edition of

Best Law Firms, earning a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking for New York City for the 15th consecutive year, in three critical areas:





Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs



Achieving a Tier 1 ranking reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence in personal injury law and its record of success in advocating for those seriously injured due to medical malpractice, defective products, and other acts of negligence. The "Best Law Firms" rankings, which are based on an extensive evaluation process by

U.S. News & World Report

and

Best Lawyers, recognize firms that demonstrate exceptional performance and hold a distinguished reputation in the legal field.



Known for landmark verdicts and settlements, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has consistently achieved significant client results. Recently, the firm secured a $120 million medical malpractice verdict for a family impacted by a catastrophic medical error. Additionally, the firm successfully obtained a $20 million settlement in the case of a young tourist who sustained a catastrophic injury in a tragic train accident, further cementing its role as a leading advocate for plaintiffs.



"We are honored to be recognized once again as one of New York City's top law firms in these complex and highly specialized areas of law," said Ben Rubinowitz, the managing partner at the firm. "Our team remains dedicated to fighting for justice and achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients who have suffered life-altering injuries."



This Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking underscores the firm's dedication to advocating for the rights of New Yorkers and its ability to deliver outstanding results across a range of personal injury cases. Clients, referring attorneys, and peers rely on Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf for its deep expertise and relentless pursuit of justice.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf at (212) 943-1090.



