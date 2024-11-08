Airmatrix Enhances AI Capabilities For Aerial Threat Detection And Security Enhancement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unmanned aerial vehicle startup AirMatrix received funding from the National Research Council of Canada, supporting its research efforts on improving detection and identification of aerial threats.

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirMatrix is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project focused on enhancing aerial threat detection,identification, and confirmation. This initiative aims to improve security measures across key sectors, including correctional facilities, critical infrastructure, airports, and other high-security environments, by integrating sophisticated AI technology with existing security frameworks.

Addressing Evolving Drone Threats with AI-Driven Solutions

As unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) become more prevalent, they introduce new security challenges that demand advanced solutions. AirMatrix has enhanced its AI capabilities through its hardware-agnostic software platform, Libra. Built on AirMatrix's proprietary Large Language Model for low-level airspace, Libra deploys relevant AI agents for autonomy, safety, surveillance, compliance, and more. This versatile platform integrates seamlessly, offering a comprehensive solution for airspace security and fostering shared prosperity. With this proactive approach, facilities can stay prepared for evolving drone threats that could render existing hardware obsolete in just a few years.

Successful Deployments and Technical Advancements

AirMatrix deployed a proof-of-concept solution integrating radar systems and RF sensors with the Libra software platform in collaboration with the Florida Department of Corrections. This deployment reduced the false positive rate from 15% to 1%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the AI-enhanced system.

About AirMatrix:

Airmatrix is a leading global digital infrastructure provider shaping the future of data interpretation and aerial autonomy. Their hardware-agnostic command and control platform precisely ingests, interprets, and presents geospatial data. This enables clients to make tailored, real-time, data-driven decisions and actions that propel their organizations forward.

