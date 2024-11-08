(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorobenzene - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chlorobenzene Market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.66%. As a fundamental organic compound, chlorobenzene serves as a crucial intermediary in the production of numerous chemicals and materials, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes.



The demand for chlorobenzene is being propelled by its applications in the pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals sectors. The increasing need for pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides in agriculture, coupled with the rising production of pharmaceutical intermediates, is driving market growth.

Chlorobenzene is widely used as a solvent in various industrial applications, including paint, coatings, and adhesives. The expanding construction and automotive industries are further enhancing the demand for chlorobenzene-based solvents.

Despite the positive growth outlook, the chlorobenzene market faces several challenges. Regulatory restrictions concerning the use of chlorinated compounds in various applications are prompting manufacturers to seek alternatives. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions can impact production costs and market stability.

Market participants are presented with numerous opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends. The growing focus on sustainability is encouraging companies to invest in the development of eco-friendly chlorobenzene derivatives and processes. Additionally, the increasing demand for chlorobenzene in emerging economies presents lucrative growth prospects for both existing players and new entrants in the market. North America has emerged as the dominating region in the Global Chlorobenzene Market in 2023. North America boasts a well-established chemical manufacturing sector, characterized by advanced production facilities and a skilled workforce. Major chemical companies in the United States and Canada leverage this infrastructure to produce chlorobenzene efficiently, ensuring a steady supply to meet domestic and international demand.

Chlorobenzene is used across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and solvents. The growing demand for chlorobenzene in these sectors enhances its consumption in North America. In particular, the agricultural sector's need for effective pest control solutions and the pharmaceutical industry's demand for chemical intermediates are significant contributors to market growth.

North American companies prioritize research and development, leading to innovations in chlorobenzene applications and production processes. The emphasis on developing more efficient and environmentally friendly formulations drives the demand for chlorobenzene-based products, reinforcing the region's dominance in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

