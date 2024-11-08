The North Carolina Fall Home Expo Is Taking Place November 15 To November 17, 2024 At The Crown Complex Expo Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Home Show Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the North Carolina Fall Home : November 15th through November 17th, 2024 at the Crown Complex Expo Center in Fayetteville. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Fayetteville area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, landscaping, waterproofing and more will be participating at the North Carolina Home Expo .

Fayetteville residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the North Carolina Fall Home Expo are free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday November 15, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 16, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 17, 2024, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Crown Complex Expo Center is located at 1960 Coliseum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 912-333-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at



