The Columbus Home Expo Is Taking Place November 15Th To November 17Th, 2024, At The Columbus Convention & Trade Center

3-Day Home Show Sponsored By WLTZ TV 38 and Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air Features Free Admission; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement and Design

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Columbus Fall Home Expo: November 15 through November 17, 2024 at the Columbus And Trade Center in Columbus, GA. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Columbus area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in bathroom renovations, windows and doors, landscaping, flooring, painting and more will be participating at the Columbus Home Expo.

Columbus residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air and WLTZ NBC 38 are the sponsors of the Columbus Fall Home Expo. Family owned and operated since 1909, Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air is the trusted electrical, plumbing and air contractor in the greater Columbus Georgia area. Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air has earned a reputation for quality work and unmatched customer satisfaction.

WLTZ is a local television station in the Columbus, Georgia area. Also known as NBC 38, WLTZ originally went on the air in 1970 and is an affiliate of both NBC and CW Plus.

Admission to the Columbus Fall Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday November 15, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 16, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 17, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Columbus Convention And Trade Center is located at 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA 31901. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 912-333-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at

