Palatin To Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results Teleconference And Webcast To Be Held On November 14, 2024
Date
11/8/2024 10:01:02 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, November 14, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.
Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live Audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.
|
Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast
|
|
Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Results Press Release
|
11/14/2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET
|
|
Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Live
|
11/14/2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET
|
US Toll Free Dial-In Number:
|
1-888-506-0062
|
International Dial-In Number:
|
1-973-528-0011
|
Participant Access Code:
|
176159
|
|
Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Replay
|
11/14/2024-11/28/2024
|
US Toll Free Dial-In Number:
|
1-877-481-4010
|
International Dial-In Number:
|
1-919-882-2331
|
Participant Access Code:
|
51641
The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at or by clicking here .
About Palatin
Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at
and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.
