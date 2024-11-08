عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palatin To Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results Teleconference And Webcast To Be Held On November 14, 2024


11/8/2024 10:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, November 14, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live Audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast


Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Results Press Release

11/14/2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Live

11/14/2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-888-506-0062

International Dial-In Number:

1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:

176159

Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call-Replay

11/14/2024-11/28/2024

US Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-877-481-4010

International Dial-In Number:

1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code:

51641

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at or by clicking here .

About Palatin
 Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at

and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08112024003732001241ID1108865985


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search