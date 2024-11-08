(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dumplings 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dumplings market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.71 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by several dumpling varieties, increasing demand due to factors, and changing lifestyles and urbanization.

The report on the dumplings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The dumplings market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Type



Non-vegetarian Filling Vegetarian Filling

By Region



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising claims of no-preservatives or additives as one of the prime reasons driving the dumplings market growth during the next few years. Also, frequent launch of innovative dumpling flavors and evolving retail landscape boosting market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dumplings market covers the following areas:



Dumplings Market sizing

Dumplings Market forecast Dumplings Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dumplings market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Din Tai Fung

Famous Gyoza Co. Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Gubok Dumplings

Hakka Pty. Ltd.

Humpty Dumplings

Impossible Foods Inc.

J and J Snack Foods Corp.

Nestle SA

NH Foods Ltd.

OHSHO FOOD SERVICE Corporation

Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

Seawaves Frozen Food Pte. Ltd.

Synear Food Co. Ltd.

The Dumpling Company Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

For more information about this report visit

