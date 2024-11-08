NEW SHOW SIDE HUSTLES TO DEBUT ON VEEPS, TAKING US ALL BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE BRAND POWERHOUSES OF AVALINE, COOKIES, MDDN, HOUSLEY, AND MORE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Season One features intimate conversations with Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, Benji and Joel Madden, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley, rapper-turned-Cookies Founder Berner, and WWE Hall of Famers, Brie and Nikki Garcia on how they turned their side hustle into success

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VEEPS and VEEPS Studio announce its latest celeb-packed original content series, Side Hustles . Side Hustles premieres on Nov. 8, 2024 with a four-episode debut, delivering a potent combination of entrepreneurialism, determination, business know-how and insider info on some incredible brands, brought to life by the narrative of their celebrity founders - from actor and author Cameron Diaz and her brand mogul cofounder Katherine Power to actress and TV personality, Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley . Fans will be treated to insider reveals, narrated by renowned journalist and the voice of MTV Cribs, SuChin Pak , on how they run their businesses and personal lives, while those with an entrepreneurial spirit will be served inspiration and tangible tips they can apply to their own side hustle, brand or business endeavor. The series is available exclusively on Live Nation Entertainment's streaming platform, VEEPS.

Each episode is an up-close-and-personal encounter with entertaining megastars talking candidly about their pride and joy passion projects and if you watch closely, you'll leave feeling like you've received a private mentorship for your side hustle from some of the world's best brand creators. Side Hustles is directed by Jason Berger and executive produced by Berger, Amy Laslett and Mark J. Marraccini for Kids at Play and Benji Madden, Joel Madden, Kyle Heller and Bobby Gomez for VEEPS.

Good Charlotte rocker, serial entrepreneur and executive producer, Benji Madden, on the series: "I've always felt that artists across all mediums, genres and cultures are natural brand builders. They tap into their instincts daily and make decisions based on their gut feelings, often starting trends, influencing movements and shifting culture. To me it makes perfect sense as to why so many of us are natural entrepreneurs and it's inspiring to be able to look deeper into some of those artist-entrepreneur businesses across different corners of art and entertainment."

Each 20 minute episode pairs together two brands with a mix of interviews, docu-follow and behind-the-curtain footage of the business, immersing the viewer in the world of each side hustle, walking through its inception, cultural ties, and product functionality.

The series is narrated by a familiar voice, MTV News alum, SuChin Pak, who resumed her popular role as MTV Cribs narrator upon the series return in 2021.

Episode overviews:



Author and actor Cameron Diaz and brand building powerhouse Katherine Power take us on the set of their latest marketing shoot to talk all about the story behind their company Avaline and its delicious, transparent, organically farmed wine.

Benji and Joel Madden take us into the offices and recording studios of artist management and creativity incubator, MDDN , which today is a second home to acts like Bad Omens, Chase Atlantic, Eyedress, Poppy, and Waterparks, a second chapter following its time as The Boom Boom Room.

The most globally recognized cannabis brand-turned-cultural lifestyle enterprise Cookies was founded by Bay Area rapper Berner in 2012 and we're lucky enough to tour the Cookies compound to hear about how a mega brand was built from just one unique marijuana strain.

Gottmik , drag performer, makeup master and the first trans man to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race has made up some of the most iconic faces, from Cindy Crawford, to Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Adam Lambert, and Lil Nas X, placing her perfectly to develop her much-anticipated beauty line GOTT Beauty, due to launch in 2025.

Beloved actress and Emmy-winning TV host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband award-winning journalist Adam Housley warmly welcome viewers to their latest business venture Housley Napa Valley and Barnhouse Napa .

Brie and Nikki Garcia are most famously known for their WWE Hall of Fame careers, but a passion for wine and their Italian heritage saw the Garcia Twins seek out an outstanding winemaking team to create the bold and beautiful wine brand, Bonita Bonita .

Mayer Hawthorne , the GRAMMY-nominated singer, producer, songwriter, arranger, audio engineer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist tells us about his newest endeavor, Wine & Vinyl Collector's Club where he has paired his refined musical taste with wine expert [insert name] to bring his much-adored Wine & Vinyl Hour into people's homes. Singer/songwriter and content creator and proud Filipino-American AJ Rafael has collaborated with many people including Tori Kelly, Jeremy Passion, Kina Grannis, and Kolohe Kai, amassing quite the following on YouTube and TikTok. His latest collaboration is with his wife Alyssa Rafael to create pop cult fashion brand Kuyate .

Viewers can access the episodes exclusively on VEEPS with a VEEPS All Access subscription (U.S. only) or rent individual episodes for $3.99. For updates and clips, follow Side Hustles on @sidehustlesveeps

and VEEPS on Instagram @veeps .

About Side Hustles: Side Hustles is an episodic series serving up an exclusive insider peek into the successful brands created and run by some of our most favorite and well-known names across Hollywood, entertainment, music, and culture. Both inspiring and revealing, Season One sees celebrities including Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power , Benji and Joel Madden , Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley , WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia and rapper-turned-cannabis entrepreneur Berner dish on the lessons they've learned building brands like Avaline , MDDN , Housley Napa Valley , Bonita Bonita

and Cookies . Side Hustles is available exclusively on Live Nation's streaming platform, VEEPS .

About Veeps:

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV ).

About All Access: VEEPS All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can't be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive VEEPS-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $5.99 a month, or an annual fee of $60. It's your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

