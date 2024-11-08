CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. Y A. Announces Its Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Ended September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY , BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2025 ended September 30, 2024. HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 registered a loss of

ARS 72,374 million, 129.7% lower than the one registered in the same period of 2024. This lower result is mainly explained by the loss due to changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.



The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached

ARS 73,977 million, 68.0% higher than the same period in 2024. The agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 27,919 million and the Urban adjusted EBITDA (through IRSA), ARS 47,290 million.



The 2025 campaign is being developed with good weather conditions in the region, stable commodity prices and costs that are beginning to correct although they remain high compared to prices. We hope to plant approximately 303,000 hectares, 9% more than in the 2024 campaign.



During the quarter, we sold a fraction of Los

Pozos farm in Argentina for USD 2.2 million and our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Alto Taquari farm for BRL 189.4 million.

On October 28, 2024, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of

ARS 45,000 million (dividend yield ~7%).



Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2025 ended September 30, 2024





Income Statement 09/30/2024 09/30/2023 Agricultural Business Revenue 136,955 113,392 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 8,671 12,373 Urban Properties Revenues 72,495 78,185 Urban Properties Gross Profit 57,846 64,768 Consolidated Gross Profit 65,999 76,809 Consolidated results from Operations (172,626) 359,771 Profit for the Period (72,374) 244,016





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders (39,562) 126,011 Non-Controlling interest (32,812) 118,005





EPS (Basic) (66.54) 212.94 EPS (Diluted) (66.54) 181.95





Balance Sheet 09/30/2024 06/30/2024 Current Assets 804,851 792,094 Non-Current Assets 2,894,590 3,102,338 Total Assets 3,699,441 3,894,432 Current Liabilities 736,545 737,378 Non-Current Liabilities 1,302,932 1,403,427 Total Liabilities 2,039,477 2,140,805 Non-Controlling Interest 913,238 972,923 Shareholders' Equity 1,659,964 1,753,627

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2024, was approximately USD 512.7 million. (59,863,914 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 8.64)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

#/

Webinar ID: 925 3748 3606

Password: 235934

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.



Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]



Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED