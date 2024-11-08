LITGRID AB Publishes Results For The 9 Months Of 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the nine months of 2024.
Key financial indicators for 9 months of 2024:
| Main financial results
| 9 months of 2024
| 9 months of 2023
| Revenue, EUR million
| 279.6
| 274.9
| EBITDA, EUR million
| 48.6
| 62.1
| Net profit, EUR million
| 31.7
| 43.3
| ROE (for the last 12 months), percents
| 16.3
| 19.5
| Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million
| 37.3
| 29.6
| Adjusted* NET profit, EUR million
| 22.1
| 15.6
| Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents
| 12.6
| 9.2
*The adjustment of profitability ratios is made due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). The calculation of the adjusted ratios shall take into account the adjustment of the revenue for prior periods, which has already been approved by the NERC decision for the purpose of setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reference period, and shall take into account the deviation between the profitability approved by the NERC for the reference period and the actual profitability, which will be taken into account by the NERC for the purpose of setting the prices for transmission services for future periods.
More information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
...
