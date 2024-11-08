VEON Group Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthen Pakistan’S Digital Infrastructure In Meeting With Prime Minister

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Islamabad, 8 November 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, is pleased to announce that a VEON delegation led by VEON Chairman and Founder Augie Fabela, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu and Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim visited Prime of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif today in Islamabad, to discuss the advancement of the country's digital landscape.

The Prime Minister commended Jazz's role in driving digital transformation and fostering economic empowerment through technology. During the meeting, the VEON delegation provided a comprehensive overview of VEON's substantial investments in Pakistan's digital infrastructure through Jazz and Mobilink Bank, serving more than 70 million mobile users, more than 63 million monthly active users (MAUs) across its digital services such as JazzCash, Tamasha, Simosa, and thousands of enterprise clients from small and medium businesses to the country's largest national and multinational conglomerates, supporting the digitalization of Pakistan's economy.

The delegation also met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb; Minister of State for IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja; Jameel Ahmed, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Pakistan Telecommunications Authority Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez-Ur-Rehman.

“Pakistan presents a massive digital growth opportunity with a population of 244 million, 64% of whom are under 30. With a growing population, a stabilizing economy, and millions still awaiting access to opportunities in financial services, education, healthcare, and information, Pakistan has the potential to demonstrate how closing the digital divide can unlock economic growth and drive social progress.” said Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu .“We are committed to being Pakistan's strategic partner in accelerating the vision of digital transformation for socioeconomic growth, and to showcasing the country's tremendous potential and investment case on the international platforms that we are a part of.”

VEON will host its upcoming Board meeting and its annual Board Strategy meeting in Pakistan, its largest market, in the coming days.

About Jazz

Jazz is Pakistan's leading digital operator with over 71.4 million cellular subscribers and 63.3 million MAUs of digital services as of Q2 2024. Jazz offers the most extensive portfolio of digital services including JazzCash, Pakistan's leading fintech; Garaj, the largest onshore cloud and cybersecurity platform; and Tamasha, Pakistan's largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit:

