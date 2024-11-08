(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deepfake AI Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component (Software, Service), Type (Image Deepfake, Deepfake), (Recurrent Neural Networks, NLP, GANs), Vertical and Region, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deepfake AI market was estimated at USD 562.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The rapid evolution of generative adversarial networks (GANs) is a cornerstone of the deepfake artificial intelligence (AI) market growth. These sophisticated algorithms consist of two neural networks-the generator and the discriminator-that work in tandem to create increasingly realistic synthetic media. As GAN technology improves, the quality and believability of deepfake content continue to rise, making it more appealing for various applications. This advancement not only enhances user experiences but also opens new avenues for creative expression in industries such as film, gaming, and advertising.

The emergence of synthetic media platforms is significantly shaping the Deepfake AI landscape. These platforms cater to various industries, including entertainment, advertising, and social media, by providing tools for creating and distributing synthetic content. As more organizations recognize the potential of deepfake AI technology for storytelling and audience engagement, the number of platforms dedicated to synthetic media creation is increasing. This trend not only democratizes access to advanced content creation tools but also fosters innovation in how media is produced and consumed, allowing for more personalized and immersive experiences.

Deepfake AI technology is increasingly being integrated into content production processes across various sectors. Filmmakers, advertisers, and content creators are adopting deepfake AI solutions to enhance storytelling, create hyper-realistic visual effects, and personalize content for targeted audiences. This trend allows for more innovative and engaging content, as creators can manipulate and enhance media in ways that were previously difficult or impossible. The integration of deepfake AI technology not only streamlines production workflows but also opens new avenues for creative expression, making it a valuable tool in the modern content landscape.

Deepfake AI Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global deepfake AI market report based on component, type, technology, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



Software Service

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



Image Deepfake

Video Deepfake Others (Sound, Audio)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Auto encoders

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs)

Transformative Models

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Others (Blockchain, Metadata Analysis)

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



BFSI

Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Science

Legal

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Ecommerce Other (Education, Automotive, Manufacturing)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Major companies profiled in this deepfake AI market report:



Attestiv Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Deepware A.S.

D-ID

Google LLC

iDenfyTM

Intel Corporation

Kairos AR, Inc.

Microsoft

Oz Forensics

Reality Defender Inc.

Resemble AI

Sensity AI

Truepic WeVerify

