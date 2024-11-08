SAIHEAT Debuts At SC24 With Liquid Cooling And SMR Energy Solutions For Nextgen Data Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (f/k/a SAI.TECH Global Corporation) (“SAIHEAT” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), is pleased to announce its first-time participation at the Supercomputing 2024 (SC24) Conference, taking place from November 18-21 in Atlanta, Georgia. SAIHEAT will showcase its Advanced Computing Center Ecosystem (ACCE), a proven suite of liquid-cooling system that enable carbon-negative data center operations by repurposing waste computing heat.

With growing demand for advanced processing power and sustainable data infrastructure, SAIHEAT leverages its expertise in liquid-cooling technology to deliver cutting-edge advancements in thermal management. At SC24, SAIHEAT will showcase interactive demos, product exhibits, and the latest innovations in sustainable data center design. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how SAIHEAT's solutions boost computing efficiency and provide scalable thermal management options for diverse applications across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

SAIHEAT's system is specifically engineered for edge computing, achieving a PUE of 1.05 by capturing up to 97% of wasted computing heat. Its highly modular design ensures rapid assembly and installation, adaptability to varied environments, and high energy efficiency.

In addition to its liquid-cooling systems, SAIHEAT will also feature its HEATNUC power module. HEATNUC focuses on small modular power solution specially designed for edge computing center, enhancing global power resource efficiency, and providing a reliable energy solution for data centers and other energy-intensive industries. As the demand for low-carbon energy sources continues to rise, HEATNUC offers a sustainable, flexible solution that can support the growing energy needs of next-gen data infrastructures.

Highlights at SC24:



SAIHEAT Cooling Solutions Demonstrations: See SAIHEAT's liquid-cooling systems and the full product range.

Customer Success Stories: Learn how SAIHEAT's technology is helping clients reduce costs while improving system reliability across various applications. Advancements in Liquid-Cooling for AI Data Centers: Explore how SAIHEAT is enhancing cooling efficiency for AI-driven data infrastructures.



“SAIHEAT is committed to advancing cooling technology that addresses the unique challenges posed by the rapid expansion of AI,” said Auther, CEO at SAIHEAT.“At SC24, we're eager to connect with industry leaders, partners, and clients to demonstrate how our solutions drive operational efficiency and sustainability in the world's most demanding computing environments.”

Visit SAIHEAT at Booth #4809 to explore the future of sustainable cooling solutions for high-performance computing.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with SAIHEAT representatives at SC24, please contact ... or contact us on Twitter @SAI2TECH .

About ACCE

The Advanced Computing Center Ecosystem (ACCE) includes three systems: WITBOX, HEATBOX, and USERBOX. WITBOX hosts high-performance computing servers cooled by advanced liquid-cooling technology, which captures over 97% of the heat generated. HEATBOX processes, upgrades, and regulates recycled heat to provide demand-response heating with temperatures ranging from 120°F to 290°F. USERBOX delivers customized solutions for various industrial heating applications using recycled computing heat.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited (Nasdaq:SAIH) delivers integrated energy services for next-generation data centers. Its thermal module, HEATWIT, offers data center liquid cooling system and solutions for computing heat recycling. The power module, HEATNUC, focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development.

Formerly known as Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“project”,“targets”,“optimistic”,“confident that”,“continue to”,“predict”,“intend”,“aim”,“will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning and the Company's operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in Form 20-F under the headings“Risk Factors”,“Results of Operations” and“Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

Media Contact

...

Investor Relations Contact

...