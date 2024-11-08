Notification On The Transaction Concluded By Manager In Issuer's Securities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company has received notification about the transaction in the Issuer's securities (a purchase-sale transaction within the „Invalda INVL“ group).
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail ...
Attachment
INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_2024 11 08
