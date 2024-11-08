Notifications About Acquisition And Disposal Of Voting Rights (Together With The Company's Shareholder Structure After The Change Of Voting Rights)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic (hereinafter – the Issuer ) submits the received notifications on the and on the disposal of rights (a purchase-sale transaction within the „Invalda INVL“ group). Additional information: The Issuer publishes an updated list of holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 6 November 2024:

Shareholder name and surname or company name and entity code Number of shares owned Portion of share capital,

and voting rights granted

by owned shares % Indirectly held voting rights, % Total votes, % LJB property, UAB,

code 300822529 1,251,695 15.53 0 15.53 Alvydas Banys 663,640 8.23 15.53* 23.76 Irena Ona Mišeikienė 1,308,596 16.23 0 16.23 „Invalda INVL“ AB,

code 121304349 1,889,123 23.43 0 23.43 Ilona Šulnienė 664,710 8.25 0 8.25

1 According to the article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB property, UAB.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail ...

