Direct Digital Holdings To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, (Nasdaq: DRCT ) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP") and Orange 142, LLC ("Orange 142"), today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 after the U.S. stock closes.

Management will host a call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at .

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Combined, Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

Contacts:

Investors:

Brett Milotte, ICR

[email protected]

