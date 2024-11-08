Epibone, Inc. Secures Funding Round Led By Kendall Capital Partners To Accelerate Global Expansion Of Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiBone, Inc., a leading regenerative company at the forefront of skeletal repair, announces the successful close of a convertible note funding round led by Kendall Capital Partners, with participation from LifeSpan Vision Ventures, EMV Capital plc, and others. This additional funding will propel EpiBone's ongoing pipeline development, furthering its mission to revolutionize skeletal reconstruction on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to have the continued support of Kendall Capital Partners, along with LifeSpan Vision Ventures, EMV Capital plc, and other strategic investors, who share our vision of transforming skeletal repair through groundbreaking science," said Dr. Nina Tandon CEO and Co-Founder of EpiBone, Inc. "This funding not only affirms the progress we've made but also empowers us to bring our innovative regenerative therapies to more patients in need as we explore Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, both emerging global centers of medical tourism."

David Zhu, Founding Partner of Kendall Capital Partners, added, "We are proud to lead a syndicate of institutional and strategic investors and family offices in this funding round to support EpiBone's mission to revolutionize skeletal repair. Thinking globally from the outset is essential for cutting-edge technologies like EpiBone's, as it accelerates commercialization and amplifies the scale of impact. EpiBone's innovative approach is poised to transform the landscape of regenerative medicine, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey."

Dr. Ilian Iliev, CEO of EMV Capital plc commented, "EpiBone is revolutionizing healthcare with their cutting-edge approach to personalized medicine, offering a solution that not only has the potential to improve patients' lives but also redefine how we treat complex diseases. They are developing technology that will shape the future of healthcare and we are proud to continue to support this visionary team as they enter the exciting next chapter of growth and innovation."

EpiBone's technologies represent advanced treatment modalities that leverage autologous and allogeneic stem cells, 3D bioprinting, and bioreactor technology to provide personalized, effective solutions for bone and osteochondral reconstruction. EpiBone stands on the frontier of regenerative medicine and seeks to disrupt the standard in musculoskeletal treatments.

About EpiBone

EpiBone, Inc. is a privately-held regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction. Sitting at the intersection of biology and engineering, the company harnesses the power of cells to create living solutions that have the potential to integrate seamlessly into patients' bodies. EpiBone is currently developing a pipeline of bone, cartilage, and other skeletal tissue products. For more information, visit epibone .

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by words such as "plans," "change," "will," "following", "strengthening," "developing," the negative of these words and similar words and expressions, which are based on EpiBone's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business, technology, product development and industry. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and include, without limitation, EpiBone's ability to (1) adequately protect or enforce its intellectual property rights, (2) develop and commercialize new products and technologies on a timely basis (or at all), (3) risks associated with acquisitions and strategic investments and (4) attract and retain qualified personnel. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, this communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

