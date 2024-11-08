(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICE LAKE, Wis., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and a world leader in the lever-action category, recently donated another $25,000 to the First Responders Children's Foundation at a celebratory National First Responders Day event in New York City's Times Square. The donation follows a $50,000 donation in 2022 and a $25,000 donation in 2023, bringing Henry Repeating Arms' total contributions to $100,000 in support of the organization's mission to help support the children and families of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

Henry Repeating Arms Vice President of Communications Daniel Clayton-Luce (middle) presents a $25,000 donation to First Responders Children's Foundation President and CEO Jillian Crane (left) with NYPD Chief Theresa C. Tobin (right) in Times Square on National First Responders Day.

Founded in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when 800 children lost a first responder parent in the line of duty, First Responders Children's Foundation provides a range of services from grants and scholarships to counseling and community engagement events. Their National First Responder's Day celebration includes a "Roll Call of Heroes" to shine a spotlight on the men and women who put the protection and safety of their communities first.

"Their mission is vital to the well-being of the first responder community and these children who will be America's future," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "When tragedy strikes a first responder family, the First Responders Children's Foundation swoops in with an outpouring of love and financial support, and I hope that we will always be in the fortunate position of being able to support what they do."

Henry Repeating Arms' contributions are made through its charitable branch, Guns for Great Causes, primarily focused on providing financial relief to families of sick children and children's hospitals. Additionally, Guns for Great Causes supports some of the nation's top-rated organizations benefitting military veterans, law enforcement and first responders, wildlife conservation, America's shooting sports and hunting heritage, and those developing and promoting firearms safety education programs.

To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms, its products, and its Guns for Great Causes charitable endeavors, visit HenryUSA to order a free catalog, decals, and newsletter.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa , on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

