(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and which owns over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, announced today that it will host a Corporate Update call and present third quarter 2024 results. The call will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman

Steve Schmidt, SKYX President, (Former CEO of Nielsen Data Corporation and President of Office Depot International)

Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO Marc Boisseau, CFO

SKYX Platforms – Q3 2024 Corporate Update Call

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-866-652-5200

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-6060

Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event: $Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==

Call meTM Passcode: 964193

Webcast link:



Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available until November 19, 2024. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10194478. A webcast is also available at the following link:

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...