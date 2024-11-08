Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
11/8/2024 9:17:03 AM
(AQSE: DXSP)
Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
The Board of DXS International plc (the“Company” or“DXSP), the AQSE Growth market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, has received notification that on 6 November 2024 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased a total of 35,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.3p per share.
Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife's interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 1,151,719 Ordinary Shares representing 1.80% of the issued share capital of the Company.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Mr. Robert Sutcliffe
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Chairman
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
| b)
| LEI
| 2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each
|
|
| Identification code
| ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
|
| 1.3p
| 35,000
|
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
| - Price
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 6 November 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Aquis Stock Exchange
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
Contacts:
| David Immelman
DXS International plc
| 01252 719800
| AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
| 020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
