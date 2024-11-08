AS Infortar Acquires 100% Shareholding In AS Tallink Takso
Date
11/8/2024 9:17:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the course of the intra-group reorganisation of AS Infortar, on 7 November 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transferred 34,000 shares of AS Tallink Takso with a nominal value of 6.3 euros, representing 34% of the share capital, to AS Infortar.
Following the transaction, AS Infortar will hold 100% of the shares in AS Tallink Takso.
The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance. Transaction is between related parties but does not have a significant impact on the activities of AS Infortar or AS Tallink Grupp.
Anneli Simm
Investorsuhete juht
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail ...
MENAFN08112024004107003653ID1108865855
