AS Infortar Acquires 100% Shareholding In AS Tallink Takso

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the course of the intra-group reorganisation of AS Infortar, on 7 November 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transferred 34,000 shares of AS Tallink Takso with a nominal value of 6.3 euros, representing 34% of the share capital, to AS Infortar.

Following the transaction, AS Infortar will hold 100% of the shares in AS Tallink Takso.

The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance. Transaction is between related parties but does not have a significant impact on the activities of AS Infortar or AS Tallink Grupp.





Anneli Simm

Investorsuhete juht

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

Phone: +372 56157170

E-mail ...