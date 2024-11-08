Infortar Acquired 100% Shareholding In Existing Subsidiary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the course of the intra-group reorganization of AS Infortar, on 8 November 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transferred 34,000 shares of AS Tallink Takso with a nominal value of 6.3 euros, representing 34% of the share capital, to AS Infortar. Following the transaction, AS Infortar will hold 100% of the shares in AS Tallink Takso.

The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance. Transaction is between related parties but does not have a significant impact on the activities of AS Infortar or AS Tallink Grupp.

Aktsiaselts Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Aktsiaselts Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Aktsiaselts Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Aktsiaselts Infortar employs 6,108 people.

