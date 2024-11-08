Handmade Jewelry Market Size, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast By Product Type, Material, Sales Channel, Region, & Country: 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Handmade Jewelry Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product Type, Material, Sales Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Handmade Jewelry Market was valued at USD 156.26 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2025-2030.

The Handmade Jewelry Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors such as increasing consumer preference for bespoke, eco-friendly products and the rise of e-commerce. Handmade jewelry, crafted by skilled artisans, offers a unique value proposition due to its personalized designs, superior craftsmanship, and sustainability, making it an attractive option for consumers who seek distinct, one-of-a-kind fashion items.

A significant driver of growth is the increasing shift toward sustainable fashion. Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental and social impacts of fast fashion, leading them to seek products made from recycled, repurposed, or ethically sourced materials. Handmade jewelry fits well within this trend, offering sustainable and ethically produced options. Artisans often use natural, local materials and environmentally friendly processes, appealing to eco-conscious buyers.

The rise of digital platforms has further amplified the market. E-commerce sites like Etsy, eBay, and other artisanal marketplaces have given artisans direct access to global markets, eliminating intermediaries and expanding consumer reach. Social media platforms, such as Instagram and Pinterest, have also played a critical role in promoting handmade jewelry, allowing artisans to connect directly with customers, showcase their craftsmanship, and build strong brand identities. Furthermore, growing disposable incomes and increasing demand for culturally inspired, artisanal products are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the handmade jewelry market is being bolstered by changing consumer preferences. As fashion trends shift toward more minimalistic and personal styles, consumers are increasingly opting for jewelry that reflects individual tastes and experiences rather than mass-produced items. This trend has especially gained traction among younger consumers, who value authenticity and are willing to pay a premium for handmade, bespoke pieces.

Segment Insights

By sales channel, online retail has emerged as the dominant segment, accounting for more than 60% of the market share in 2023. The convenience, variety, and global reach provided by online platforms have been instrumental in propelling the sales of handmade jewelry. Artisans and small-scale manufacturers are increasingly leveraging platforms like Etsy and Instagram to showcase their products, which further boosts market growth.

Geographical Insights

The Americas dominate the Handmade Jewelry Market, accounting for the highest share due to its established base of artisanal culture and high consumer demand for customized and sustainable jewelry. The United States is a major contributor to this growth, supported by a thriving e-commerce ecosystem and strong consumer interest in locally crafted products. Additionally, Europe, particularly countries like the United Kingdom and Italy, holds a significant share in the market, with a long-standing tradition of handmade craftsmanship and increasing consumer awareness around sustainable and ethical fashion.

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Handmade Jewelry Market Material: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Handmade Jewelry Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Handmade Jewelry Market.

Detailed Analysis of Handmade Jewelry Market By Product Type, Material, and Sales Channel Across 20 Countries

Beyond the Purchase: 90 Days of Support

Direct Access to Analysts: Have questions after reading the report? Our expert analysts are just a call or email away.

Customized Assistance: Whether you're integrating insights into your strategy or have questions about market dynamics, our team provides tailored support to meet your specific business needs.

Data Customization Requests: During the support period, you have the flexibility to request additional data cuts or deeper dives into specific areas of interest.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM) Strategic Material Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Key companies in the Global Handmade Jewelry Market include:



Silver Leaf Gems

Etsy, Inc.

Guild+facet

Kay Seurat Boise, ID.

Tiffany & Co.

Bell & Brunt

COLPO & ZILIO S.P.A.

SUSILA Jewelry

Vernet Dray

Proline Designs LLC Other Leading Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global Handmade Jewelry Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Handmade Jewelry Market

3.2 Handmade Jewelry Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Handmade Jewelry Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Handmade Jewelry Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global Handmade Jewelry Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Handmade Jewelry Market

3.7 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.7.1 Global Handmade Jewelry Market, By Product Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Handmade Metal Jewelry, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Beaded Jewelry, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Wire Wrapped Jewelry, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Enameled Jewelry, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Other Product Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Segmentation: By Material

3.8.1 Global Handmade Jewelry Market, By Material Overview

3.8.2 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Attractiveness Index, By Material (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Silver , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Gold, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Diamond, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Other Materials, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

3.9.1 Global Handmade Jewelry Market, By Sales Channel Overview

3.9.2 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Attractiveness Index, By Sales Channel (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Offline , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Handmade Jewelry Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Handmade Jewelry Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900