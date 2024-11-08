Dancing For Diabetes: An Evening Of Entertainment And Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

24th Annual Dancing for Diabetes

To elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raise funds to find a cure and inspire those with to thrive

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Touched by Type 1 proudly announces the 24th Annual Dancing for Diabetes , a remarkable showcase dedicated to raising awareness and support for nearly 1.9 million American children and adults living with Type 1 Diabetes. This highly anticipated event will take place on November 16, 2024, at the stunning Steinmetz Hall in Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell quickly.The Dancing for Diabetes showcase began in 2001 in a driveway as a dream of Elizabeth Forrest, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 10. Since its humble beginnings, the event has grown tremendously, moving through several venues to accommodate its expanding audience. Over the years, the showcase has transformed into a powerful platform, not only providing breathtaking performances but also serving as a beacon of inspiration and encouragement for the Type 1 community.This year's event promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment and hope, featuring award-winning and nationally recognized dancers. It serves as a vital part of Touched by Type 1's mission to elevate awareness about the impact of Type 1 Diabetes and to provide positive experiences for those affected. The funds raised from this event will directly support programs and services for those living with Type 1 Diabetes in Orlando and across the country.Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1 , stated, We are committed to elevating awareness about the impact of Type 1 Diabetes and providing positive experiences for those touched by type 1 diabetes. Our annual Dancing for Diabetes event is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Type 1 community, and we are proud to bring together such extraordinary dancers to support our cause.Dancing for Diabetes is more than just a showcase; it is a celebration of community spirit and heartfelt stories. Since its rebranding in 2020 to Touched by Type 1, the organization has continued to honor its roots by keeping the beloved showcase title. As it moves forward, Dancing for Diabetes remains a cornerstone of the organization's efforts to advocate for research, support, and awareness for the Type 1 community.Join us for a night of stellar performances and unity. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now, and we encourage everyone to participate and support this important cause. By attending, you are supporting essential programs and services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Type 1 Diabetes.For more information, visit DancingForDiabetes or contact Touched by Type 1.

