Do China And The U.S. Have Common Interests?
Date
11/8/2024 9:15:51 AM
No doubt they do.
First, when it comes to the future of the China-U.S. relationship, both countries have been aware that they need to keep the overall bilateral relationship stable, and avoid letting situations get out of control. This embodies the largest common interest between the two. Secondly, in terms of economic and trade ties, the two countries aggregately account for 40% of global GDP; although the trade war between the two nations has lasted for years, they remain one of each other's major trade partners, with their trade volume adding up to over 660 billion USD. Even for America, the majority of voices still believe it's not a good idea to decouple with China in economy and trade. For regional and global hot spot issues, and sometimes even for the major issues that influence the U.S.'s own national interest, there would be no real resolution without consensus and collaboration between China and the U.S. In addition, many places in the world are suffering from extreme weather, making climate change a common challenge for all countries. As the largest developing country and the largest developed country, China and the U.S. have their respective strengths in energy transformation, greenhouse gas reduction, and circular economy among other aspects. The two enjoy great potential and bright prospects.
Therefore, the said two countries should pay more attention to the common interests between them, guiding the bilateral relationship through collaboration, instead of leaving it to be defined by disagreements.
China Mosaic
