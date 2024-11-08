Israeli Occupation Pursues Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Israeli warplanes pursued the aggression on Lebanon on Friday claiming three more lives, the official National News Agency reported.

The NNA said two people died in a strike on apartment buildings and commercial stores in the southern town of Kfar Tibnit. A house turned into a heap of smoldering wreckage after the hit.

A medic died in an identical air attack on a center of the local "medical association" near the southern village of Dair Qanoun Al-Nahr.

Elsewhere, the NNA reported that the occupation that have recently advanced a few kilometers into the Lebanese territories have blown up houses in Yaroun, Aitaroun and Maroun Al-Ras.

The occupation leaders have hinted at schemes to re-establish what Tel Aiv labels as "the security belt" along the borders with Lebanon. The Israeli forces have bombed and blown up many houses in these villages close to the border line.

Meanwhile, the Israeli artilley forces lobbed shells into the Tyre region, the villages of Hanin, Shaqra, Al-Tairi and Kounin. Simultaneously, the Israeli warplanes raided Al-Jmaijmeh, Al-Sawaneh and Majdal Silm.

In the northeast of Lebanon, the Israeli warplanes hit the border town of Hosh Al-Sayed.

The Israeli warplanes have been bombing routes, villages and targets along the border with neighboring Syria. Main checkpoints with neighboring Syria have become impassable, amid huge and deep craters caused by the Israeli bombs.

Lebanon since September 23 has been witnessing daily Israeli attacks from the air, on the ground and from the sea, suffering heavy casualties and destruction. Whole villages in the south have been wiped out. (end)

