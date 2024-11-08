Electronic Wipes Market Expected To Reach USD1388.47 Million By 2032 At A CAGR Of 7.8% | Introspective Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electronic Wipes Size Was Valued at USD 706.26 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 1388.47 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% From 2024-2032.

United States, New York, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech wipes, also known as screen wipes, are specially designed cleaning tissues for electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and monitors. Made from gentle fabrics, these wipes are safe for sensitive surfaces, ensuring they won't scratch or damage your devices. They effectively remove dirt, dust, fingerprints, and smudges, leaving your screens sparkling clean. Whether you're wiping down your phone after a long day or refreshing your laptop screen, tech wipes provide a convenient way to keep your electronics looking their best without any risk of harm.

Introspective Market Research has unveiled its latest market study, titled Electronic Wipes Market providing a comprehensive outlook on the future of this premium delicacy. According to the report, the global Electronic Wipes Market was valued at USD 706.26 million in 2023 and is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a climb to USD 1388.47 million by 2032. This anticipated growth represents an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Electronic wipes are designed specifically for cleaning screens and surfaces of electronic devices. They contain a solubilizing agent that helps to dissolve oils and dirt without leaving streaks or a soapy residue. As our lives become increasingly mobile with more devices, keeping screens clean is essential for both their appearance and functionality. These wipes are convenient and can be easily carried in handbags, pockets, or bags, making them accessible whenever you need to clean your device. Using electronic wipes is straightforward just wipe the surface in smooth, even strokes. They are safe for screens, including those with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings, as they won't scratch the surface. Regular cleaning with electronic wipes helps reduce the build-up of dirt and oils, which can affect image quality and touch sensitivity. In summary, electronic wipes offer a practical and effective solution for maintaining the cleanliness and usability of your electronic devices.

Notable Drivers of the Electronic Wipes Market

Increased Use of Electronic Devices:

By the end of 2022, the mobile subscriptions exceeded 8.58 billion while the world population stood at only 7.95 billion. It means most people have several contacts smoking or electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops which are part and parcel of human beings' life. There exist billions of these gadgets in use, and therefore the need for proper and safe clean up solutions have increased not only to keep the gadgets operating effectively, but also to keep them clean and hygienic.

Such surfaces that are frequently used are very prone to dirt, smudges and germs or bacteria; hence, cleaning them always is a requirement. Nonetheless, there is that aspect of electronics being fragile and therefore products are required that can clean but do not harm the surfaces and parts of the screens. This has created a strong demand for kind of wipes that are safe for the devices but at the same time, capable of eliminating dirt and germ from the device. For instance, wipes that contain 70% of isopropyl alcohol gains popularity since they are ideal for disinfection, yet safe for using on delicate electronics. Given their usability and effectiveness, these electronic wipes are the bane of the active users who prefer mess free portable options. The constant rise in mobile penetration rate estimated to be 6.3 billion unique subscribers by 2030 will also boost the electronic wipes market as consumers seek affordable and efficient device cleaning solutions.

Rising Awareness of Maintaining Hygiene for Frequently Touched Surfaces

The heightened awareness of hygiene, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, has greatly fueled demand in the electronic wipes market. With studies showing that 45% of mobile phones may carry SARS-CoV-2, many people are concerned about smartphones and other frequently touched devices as potential sources for viral spread. Regular phone usage nearly 76% of people using them over three hours daily emphasizes the need for keeping these devices clean, especially given that both touchscreens and the back surfaces often show contamination. For instance, 32.1% of phone screens and 46.4% of back surfaces are found contaminated with bacteria like Bacillus and coagulase-negative staphylococci, underlining the risk.

Such findings have led health authorities and organizations to recommend decontamination practices. This rising awareness among consumers, combined with these medical recommendations, has led to a notable increase in demand for electronic cleaning wipes, with these products becoming essential to daily hygiene routines. The wipes help clean frequently touched surfaces like phones, tablets, and laptops effectively, meeting the growing consumer need for health and safety.

The increased concern about contamination has also been reflected in the consumer market for electronic wipes, which has expanded significantly, with sales driven by both personal use and regulatory encouragement. This market expansion is propelled not only by individual use but by workplaces and public institutions aiming to maintain sanitized, virus-free environments. In a world now more, health-conscious than ever, electronic cleaning wipes offer a convenient and efficient solution to limit the spread of germs in everyday life.

What Opportunities Arise from the Shift Towards Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Solutions in the Electronic Wipes Market?

The changes in the wipes market towards environment friendly and sustainable materials have opened up opportunities for growth and innovation in the sector. For companies prioritizing the need to recycle and limit the use of plastics, the dominance of this market is bound to be theirs. More customers for biodegradable and environmentally responsible products are encouraging brands to manufacture natural fibre-based wipes such as, wipes made of wood pulp, cotton and bamboo, all of which are biodegradable. Such materials help in environmental conservation and are also in line with the preference of using more skin friendly products, hence limiting the use of harsh chemical ingredients. In addition, the onset of e-commerce presents another opportunity for brands to market their greener wipes. Companies are taking advantage of this trend where the online channel is expected to contribute 22% of the total sales by retailing products to health-conscious consumers who are looking for easy-to-use products that are also available in an environmentally friendly packaging.

The implementation of marketing techniques that promote the environmentally friendly nature of the product would help in attaining customer loyalty as well broaden the firms' clientele base. For example, a company could promote the availability of, the assets certified with the use of“100% biodegradable”, or“made from renewable sources”, targets to green customers. Also, cooperating with environmentally friendly oriented retailers can enhance the sales and the overall awareness. While companies try to mitigate their adverse effects on the environment, the incorporation of eco-friendly wiping cloths for instance is a market request and also supports the sustainability agenda. Such a proactive approach to eco-friendly policies can benefit a company by increasing its market share, enhancing its revenues, and improving its brand image in the wake of stiff competition.

"Research made simple and affordable – Trusted Research Tailored just for you – IMR Knowledge Cluster"

How Can Manufacturers Address the Limited Shelf Life of Electronic Wipes to Ensure Product Effectiveness for Consumers?

The short availability of electronic wipes is an essential factor both to users and manufacturers. Most electronic wipes, which are used for cleaning devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, have a shelf life of 12 to 24 months. However, this can vary as a result of the nature of the ingredients and the packaging. The wipes usually come with cleaning agents and preservatives which at times may be affected in their span of activity. After the given period, wipes tend to lose their power. For example, a wipe which states it has an overall life of one year, when stored wrongly for example under high ambient temperature or direct sunshine, the active ingredients may get chemically degraded prior, hence very poor cleaning.

Manufacturers will indicate the expiry date on the container and instruct patients that old wipes are not to be used as better results will not be achieved. It is evident that there are studies that indicate that removal wipes after the due date is a dirty practice and it does not eliminate the dirt and the germs or worse damages the sensitive electronics because of the cleansers used ineffective. Additionally, it has been found that, if a wipes container has moist air infiltrate, the wipes can support bacterial growth which is unsanitary when used on high touch equipment. Therefore, it is recommendable that, consumers do not only check the expiration date but make sure that the wipes are stored in a moderate cool dry area to ensure efficiency and durability. Last but not least, awareness of how long one can keep electronic wipes without any risk to users' health and hygiene and several electronic devices' health will be helpful.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

The segment of pre-saturated wipes is anticipated to remain the largest slab of the electronic wipes market throughout the scale. These wipes, being wet and ready for use, are fit for cleaning a wide range of electronic devices including smart phones, tablets, laptops and computer screens among others. Their effectiveness is also the reason for their acceptance as cleaning their devices is extremely easy; the users do not have to spend time in preparing the cleaning solution since they can just pick the wipes from the packaging. Pre-saturated wipes are most preferred because they serve the purpose of effectively cleaning the fingerprints, dust, smudges and any other dirt without undermining the surfaces fitted in the devices, which can be very fragile. And this with standing the fact that, the dried surfaces do not have streaks after the wipe down which stirs excitement among people that do not like working much over cleaning.

There exist a set of factors that have contributed to further increase in the growth of this market segment and they include the changes in development of the cleaning formulations and materials which have been designed to address the shifts in consumer demands age and enhance internal durability of electronics. In this sense, pre-saturated wipes become indispensable supplies not only for end consumers but even for business operators in need of efficient electronic equipment cleaning supplies. One of the examples of such products would be IPA (Iso propyl Alcohol) wipes which are pre-saturated and used for effective cleaning of solder paste, dips inks and so on. These types of wipes are intended for general cleaning purposes however these can be used effectively for touch cleaning of automatic printer stencils used in the production process. IPA pre-saturated wipes contain ultra-pure electronics grade IPA, are safe for plastic, lint free, compliant with RoHS and comply with CARB Electronics Cleaner 75% regulation of the state of California making this ideal for cleaning screens, connectors, cables and PC boards.

By Material Type:

Wipes as poly/cellulose compositions are widely used in the electronics area due to certain advantages that they possess. This is a good cleaning material as it possesses the high strength of the polyester, the soft and moisture absorbing properties of cellulose ensuring that the cleaning procedure on electronic gadgets goes on smoothly. These do not scratch nor leave any residual markings on delicate cleanable parts like the screens of mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and computer monitors. Such wipes are good at eliminating grease, dust, and dirt enabling maintenance of the devices in a clean state.

Poly/cellulose wipes could adapt with cleansing liquids allowing connection of such wipes to other chemicals and hence enabling the quick absorption of the liquids, an important aspect for pre-saturated wipes. Also, their cheap costs in terms of production enable 'common' people as well as industries to use them making it easier for these wipes to penetrate the market. These also can be manufactured for certain cleaning tasks and overall, are of good quality.

By Region:

The North America electronic wipes market is the global leader which can be attributed to several reasons. To begin with, there is a notable penetration of consumer electronics in this region since most people use composites of smartphones, tablets and laptops which demand regular cleaning. This large base ensures an ample supply for the specialized cleaning products such as electronic wipes. North Americans have high standards of hygiene and hence clean all surfaces including those of their gadgets. And such customers do not hesitate buying things that would beautify and extend the service of their gadgets. This spending potential reflects the changing attitude where it is becoming a norm for people to take care of their devices and spend where necessary. Furthermore, convenience is a major driver for the products due to the active and busy lifestyle experienced in North America. These electronic wipes are clean and easy to use. They allow the users to wipe their devices with no risk of damage.

Comprehensive Offerings:



Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

