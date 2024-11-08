Spoton Appoints Lambert Walsh As New Chief Customer Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading software and payments company strengthens its C-Suite to drive growth and customer success with addition of Chief Customer Officer and Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lambert Walsh as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Sarah Ekstrom as Chief People Officer (CPO). These strategic hires reflect SpotOn's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and investing in talent development to support the company's next phase of growth.

Lambert Walsh appointed as SpotOn's Chief Customer Officer

Sarah Ekstrom appointed SpotOn's Chief People Officer

Walsh joins SpotOn with a wealth of experience in customer success, having held leadership positions at top software companies including Adobe and McAfee. Walsh's expertise lies in building strong, end-to-end customer relationships that foster acquisition, retention, and engagement. His approach earned him Forrester's Voice of the Customer Award.

"Lambert lives and breathes customer success," said Matt Hyman, Co-CEO of SpotOn. "He understands what it takes to build meaningful customer relationships and has a passion for creating experiences that drive loyalty and growth. We're thrilled to have him lead our customer success strategy as we continue supporting the independent businesses that rely on us every day."

At SpotOn, Walsh will oversee the Customer Success team, as part of his mission to optimize the customer experience at every touchpoint. Based in San Francisco, Walsh's leadership will be pivotal in enhancing customer satisfaction across the restaurant, retail, and entertainment industries.

Walsh's arrival comes on the heels of Sarah Ekstrom's appointment as Chief People Officer at SpotOn, providing strategic leadership for the human resources function. Ekstrom brings over 20 years of HR experience to SpotOn, with prior people leadership positions at Heineken, Zillow, and Amazon. At SpotOn, Ekstrom creates scalable processes across business functions, enabling SpotOn's continued rapid growth while preserving the company culture and radical empathy for restaurants and small businesses.

"We're excited to welcome both Lambert and Sarah to SpotOn," said Zach Hyman, Founder and Co-CEO of SpotOn. "Their combined leadership will enable us to maintain our high standards of service and further develop our culture of excellence. As we grow, we remain committed to hiring and empowering the best talent while delivering the tools and support our customers need to succeed."

With these new appointments, SpotOn continues to build on the company's strong growth and product innovation in the restaurant and small business space. Walsh and Ekstrom join a team of more than 1,800 employees to drive the continued acceleration of the business and support for independent businesses.

About SpotOn

From seamless point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn provides the technology and support that helps local businesses-and the people who run them-to succeed on their own terms. SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a team that makes sure it always does.



