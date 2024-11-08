عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gabelli Funds And Columbia Business School To Host 6Th Annual Healthcare Symposium


11/8/2024 8:31:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 15th, 2024. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of robotic surgery, data interoperability, and new treatments for atrial fibrillation.

Agenda

8:15am Breakfast
8:45 Opening Remarks
9:00 Panel 1: Unlocking the Potential of Surgical Robotics
Jeff Jonas, Gretchen Jackson, Mike Marinaro, Martin Martino, Ashley McEvoy
10:00 Break
10:10 Panel 2: Interoperability, Digital Transformation and Enhancing Patient Care
Daniel Barasa, Michael Bouton, Sara Dillon, Nick Frenzer, Josh Weiner
11:10 Break
11:20 Panel 3: Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Technology and Treatment
Carri Chan, Joe Fitzgerald, Bob Hopkins, Elaine Wan
12:20 Closing Remarks

Paley Center, New York City, New York
 Friday, November 15th, 2024

Registration Link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries contact:
 Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, ... , 914-921-5112

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Jeff Jonas
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5072

MENAFN08112024004107003653ID1108865667


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search