Gabelli Funds And Columbia Business School To Host 6Th Annual Healthcare Symposium
Date
11/8/2024 8:31:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 15th, 2024. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of robotic surgery, data interoperability, and new treatments for atrial fibrillation.
Agenda
| 8:15am
| Breakfast
| 8:45
| Opening Remarks
| 9:00
| Panel 1: Unlocking the Potential of Surgical Robotics
Jeff Jonas, Gretchen Jackson, Mike Marinaro, Martin Martino, Ashley McEvoy
| 10:00
| Break
| 10:10
| Panel 2: Interoperability, Digital Transformation and Enhancing Patient Care
Daniel Barasa, Michael Bouton, Sara Dillon, Nick Frenzer, Josh Weiner
| 11:10
| Break
| 11:20
| Panel 3: Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Technology and Treatment
Carri Chan, Joe Fitzgerald, Bob Hopkins, Elaine Wan
| 12:20
| Closing Remarks
Paley Center, New York City, New York
Friday, November 15th, 2024
Registration Link: CLICK HERE
For general inquiries contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, ... , 914-921-5112
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
| Contact:
| Jeff Jonas
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5072
