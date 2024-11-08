Patrickreza And Courtney Paige Nelson Unleash Hot New Collaborative EDM Single 'B.R.A.T.T.Y.'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PatrickReza X Courtney Paige Nelson - B.R.A.T.T.Y.

PatrickReza X Courtney Paige Nelson - B.R.A.T.T.Y. - Press Photo

B.R.A.T.T.Y. - Album Art - PatrickReza X Courtney Paige Nelson

"B.R.A.T.T.Y." is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital stores.

- PatrickRezaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising electronic powerhouse PatrickReza and Pop/EDM Queen Courtney Paige Nelson , released their first collaborative single, "B.R.A.T.T.Y. ," today, November 8, 2024. The track is poised to shake up the dance music scene with its unapologetic intensity and raw energy."B.R.A.T.T.Y." was written by PatrickReza and Courtney Paige Nelson and was released today under Reza's home label Create Music. The electrifying single embodies Patrick's fearless musical vision, drawing inspiration from a diverse array of artists. The edgy, rebellious spirit of Charli XCX's genre-blurring sound lays the groundwork for the track, while Chris Lake's masterful fusion of mainstream appeal and underground energy informs its groove-driven basslines and infectious rhythms. Adding to the mix, Walker & Royce infuse a playful, tech-house flair that brings grit and bounce. With Anti Up's signature punchy basslines and off-kilter sounds, "B.R.A.T.T.Y." stands out as an innovative and club-ready anthem that pushes the boundaries of contemporary electronic music.At the heart of it all, "B.R.A.T.T.Y." carries PatrickReza's signature raw sound, marked by an unfiltered energy that blends powerful bass with gritty, textured layers, creating a track that hits hard and stands out with authenticity. Courtney Paige Nelson's magnetic, mood-bending topline vocal performance adds a sassy, confident energy that will be sure to impact the creator community with the viral lyrical and melodic concept."B.R.A.T.T.Y. is about capturing that unapologetic vibe-raw and in your face. I wanted the track to hit with intensity but still feel organic, something listeners can vibe with but also get thrown off their feet." - PatrickReza (AKA. Patrick Reza)More About "B.R.A.T.T.Y.":Pre-save now:ISRC: QZTGW2401410Written By: PatrickReza and Courtney Paige NelsonPerformed By: Courtney Paige NelsonProduced, Mixed, and Mastered By: PatrickRezaLabel: Create MusicMore About PatrickReza:Forged in the heart of LA's underground, PatrickReza is carving his name deep into the bass-driven edge of dance music. Known for his breakout remix of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy, which alone has amassed over 50 million streams on YouTube and SoundCloud, earning the #6 spot on Trap Worldwide on SoundCloud, he's injected his unfiltered style into the DNA of electronic music. With raw, genre-blurring drops and an unapologetic edge, he's fast becoming a force among the next wave of electronic music acts. This is bass culture reborn, a sonic rebellion, and PatrickReza is leading the charge.With over 1 billion streams across various platforms, showcasing his impact in the electronic music scene. He has cultivated an impressive audience of 500K+ monthly listeners on Spotify and an additional 100K+ listeners on SoundCloud. Reza has garnered over 100 million streams on his original songs and productions, and his collaborations with diverse electronic artists reflect his commitment to pushing the boundaries of bass music.Instagram:YouTube:SoundCloud:Spotify:More About Courtney Paige Nelson:Courtney Paige Nelson is a dynamic American Pop/EDM Singer-songwriter from San Francisco, CA, currently based in Los Angeles, CA. While many may recognize her from America's Next Top Model, Cycle 23, where she secured an impressive 4th place, her personality brand, music, and songwriting genuinely define her.With her captivating presence and undeniable talent, Courtney has evolved into a fully-fledged artist, songwriter, and influential artist. Her dedicated fan base continues to grow, drawn in by her authenticity and magnetic performances. She has been featured in prestigious publications such as Flaunt, Billboard, and Hollywood Life, among others, solidifying her position in the industry.In the spring of 2021, Courtney made her mark with the release of her inaugural independent single, "ANDY," setting the stage for a string of successful releases, including standalone singles, remixes, and her debut EP "Fever Dream." Notably, in 2022, Courtney collaborated with Moore Kismet on the Grammy-nominated track "See You Go" and performed it at HARD Summer Fest in front of an audience of 10K+. The song garnered widespread acclaim, earning placements on over 30+ Spotify editorial playlists, including New Music Friday in a dozen countries. It made waves on Sirius XM Radio and dominated the Top 50 on Beatport for an impressive month-long stint.Follow Courtney Paige Nelson at the links below:Instagram:Spotify:YouTube: @courtneypaigenelsonTikTok: @courtneypaigenelsonFor press inquiries and interviews, please contact Dani N Thompson - DNT Entertainment at ....###

