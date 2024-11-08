Volitionrx Limited Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Business Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Conference call to take place on Friday, November 15 at 8:30 a.m.

U.S Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announces that it will host a call on Friday, November 15 at 8.30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss its and operating results for the third quarter 2024, in addition to providing a business update. Details of this event can be found below.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Third Quarter 2024 and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)

U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13750104

Louise Batchelor, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer will host the call along with Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition, Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer, Dr Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC and Dr. Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer. The call will provide an update on important events that have taken place in the third quarter of 2024 and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on this link . In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until November 29, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13750104.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

