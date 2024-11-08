ZENVIA Sets Agenda For Fiscal Third Quarter And First Nine Months 2024 Results
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV ) (the "Company"), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced that its fiscal 2024 third quarter and first nine months results will be released after the market close on Monday, November 18, 2024.
The Company's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results and business outlook
on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. To access the webcast presentation, click here .
Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at .
About ZENVIA
Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV ) is a technology company dedicated to creating a new world of experiences. It focuses on enabling companies to create personalized, engaging and fluid experiences across the entire customer journey, all through its unified, multi-channel customer cloud platform. Boasting two decades of industry expertise, more than 13,000 customers and operations throughout Latin America, Zenvia enables businesses of all segments to amplify brand presence, escalate sales, and elevate customer support, generating operational efficiency, productivity and results, all in one place. To learn more and get the latest updates, visit our website and follow our social media profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
