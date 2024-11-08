Vislink To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024, At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mt. Olive, NJ, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, (“Vislink” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL) , a global leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live and associated data in the and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, will hold a call on Thursday, November 14, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Vislink management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company in advance of the call at ... by 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 11, 2024. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company's strategic direction and execution, shareholder base, and public disclosure rules.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Number: 1-833-953-2432

International Number: 1-412-317-5761

Webcast: Click here to register

Please register online approximately 15 minutes before the start time (although you may register, dial in, or access the webcast anytime during the call).

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the Investor Relations section of Vislink's website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 28, 2024.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 4856930

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink's shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“VISL.”

For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contact:

...

Media Contact:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

+44 7905863352

...