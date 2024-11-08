Barton Gilman Awarded Top Rankings In Eleven Practice Areas In 2025“Best Law Firms” List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barton Gilman LLP has received top rankings in eleven regional practice areas in the 2025“Best Law Firms” publication by Best Lawyers®. The firm expanded its Tier 1 rankings this year with recognition in three new practice areas including Litigation – Insurance, Mediation, and Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants. This marks the eleventh consecutive year the firm has been included in the prestigious directory of best firms in the country.

The rankings recognize firms for professional excellence and are heavily based on impressive ratings from clients and peers. Receiving Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 rankings across multiple practice areas reflects the high level of respect the firm continues to earn amongst its clients and leading lawyers within the same practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

The firm received the following rankings in the 2025 publication:

Tier 1 - Boston

Litigation - Health Care

Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Tier 1 - Rhode Island

Litigation - Health Care

Litigation - Insurance

Mediation

Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

Tier 2 - Boston

Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

Tier 2 - Philadelphia

Commercial Litigation

Tier 2 - Rhode Island

Education Law

Litigation - Construction

Tier 3 – New Jersey

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Tier 3 - Rhode Island

Litigation - Labor and Employment

The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Clients were asked to provide feedback on firm practice groups, addressing expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they would refer another client to the firm.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

